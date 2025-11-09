WILD Penalty Shootout!!: Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders FC: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.