WILD Penalty Shootout!!: Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders FC: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2025
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Called up to Nigeria National Team - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview
- Dayne St. Clair Named to 2025 MLS Best XI
- Minnesota United Falls to Seattle Sounders FC 4-2
- Minnesota United FC Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview