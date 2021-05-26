Wild Ninth Inning Ends with 5-4 Wahoos Win over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - In a frenetic finish to the ballgame, the Biloxi Shuckers (8-12) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-7) combined for five runs in the ninth inning, which ended in a 5-4 Biloxi defeat on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Tied at 2-2 going to the ninth, RHP Jake Cousins (L, 0-1) entered for the Shuckers and allowed a leadoff single. Cousins struck out Tristan Pompey before walking Lazaro Alonso, bringing up Riley Mahan, who hit an opposite field home run to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 5-2. It was the first runs allowed by Cousins in eight appearances this year.

David Fry started the bottom of the ninth for the Shuckers with a first-pitch home run to left off RHP Brian McKenna (W, 3-0), sparking a rally for Biloxi. After back-to-back strikeouts, Tyler Friis singled and Ryan Aguilar walked, bringing Tristen Lutz to the plate as the winning run. Lutz singled up the middle to drive home Friis and move Aguilar to third, but Brice Turang flied to left field to end the game.

LHP Ethan Small didn't factor into the decision but pitched well over five innings. The southpaw allowed a run in the first and a run in the third but struck out eight, tying a career high. For the Blue Wahoos, LHP Jake Eder allowed just one unearned run over his five innings when Friis reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error by Nick Fortes. It was part of a three-steal night for Friis.

Biloxi drew even in the bottom of the sixth thanks to timely hitting. Trailing 2-1, Jamie Westbrook singled with one out and Payton Henry was hit by a pitch, putting a man in scoring position for Chad Spanberger with two outs. The designated hitter ripped a double down the right field line, scoring Westbrook to knot the contest at 2-2. The single in the frame extended Westbrook's on-base streak to 12 games, the longest on-base streak of the season for the Shuckers.

