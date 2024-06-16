Wild Finish Between Riders & Ticats I CFL
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Roughriders score 10 points in the final minute of the game to defeat the Hamilton Tiger-cats
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Elks Release DL Joe Jackson - Edmonton Elks
- RedBlacks Add McFadden to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Win in Front of Record-Setting Crowd - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.