WILD Finish Between Ottawa and Edmonton: CFL

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Ottawa REDBLACKS capitalize late in the game to steal the victory from Edmonton with a walk off FG.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.