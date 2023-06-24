Wild 6th Inning Headlines 10-9 Mustang Loss

Despite a six-run bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs fall to the Northern Colorado Owlz 10-9.

The Owlz (14-13) drew first blood for the fourth time in as many games this series with an RBI double by right-fielder Euro Diaz.

The Mustangs loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth on three walks, and second-baseman Connor Denning scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1.

Northern Colorado re-took the lead in the top of the 5th with right-fielder Euro Diaz doubling to lead it off and he stole third during the following at bat. Designated hitter Abdel Guadalupe grounded out to short to score Diaz to make it 2-1.

The Owlz extended their lead in the fourth sending 10 men to the plate. Back to back singles by shortstop Payton Robertson and second-baseman Kevin Jimenez, brought third-baseman Danny Perez who walked to load the bases. Center-fielder Henry George walked home Robinson, followed by Diaz walking home Jimenez. With two outs, first-baseman Jackson Coutts singled to score Perez, with a walk to left-fielder Dave Matthews to score the fourth run in the inning in George to give the Owlz a 6-1 lead.

The Mustangs answered in a big way. Center-fielder Jalen Garcia led off the inning with a double, and right-fielder Gabe Wurtz hit him home on a single. Third-baseman Tyler Wilber singled, followed by a hit from designated hitter Mitch Moralez to score Wurtz. With runners on second and third, first-baseman Jason Ajamian walked to load the bases. Catcher John Michael Faile hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Wilber to bring up Luke Fennelly.

Fennelly hit a home run over the left field wall to give the Mustangs a 7-6 lead.

The Mustangs added on with a two-run home run by Wurtz scoring Denning. The 432 foot shot went over the deepest part of the ballpark in left-center field to give the Mustangs a 9-6 lead.

The Owlz weren't finished with Coutts leading off the inning with a single, followed by a Matthews double. With one out, Payton Robertson reached on an error by Fennelly at short to bring the Owlz within two by a score of 9-7. With two outs, pinch hitter Estevan De La O took a tough pitch just below the knees to walk and load the bases for George.

George hit a bases clearing three-RBI double down the left field line off right-hander McLain Harris (2-2) to give the Owlz a 10-9 lead. Harris receives the loss.

Mustang starting right-hander Jared Kengott enjoyed his best start of the season tossing five innings giving up two runs on five hits, four walks and he struck out a season-high five batters. In the fourth, Kengott worked out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out to leave the Owlz scoreless.

Owlz right-hander Carter Linton (2-0) picks up the win tossing two innings giving up two runs on one hit, one walk, and he struck out two batters.

Right-hander Nate Jenkins tossed one and a third scoreless innings without a baserunner with two strikeouts.

The Mustangs have a double-header Sunday morning starting at 11:05 with pre-game at 10:45. You'll find coverage on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

