Wieber Set for 1st Full Season

July 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of young defenseman, Dan Wieber for the 2023-24 season. Wieber is slated to get his first, full season of professional hockey.

Wieber is native of St. Joseph, Minnesota, where he developed at the youth and high school levels. He chose to stay at home during his time in college, attending the nearby Saint John's University and playing hockey all four years. During his time with the Johnies, Wieber played in 73 games, scored 12 goals, and recorded 24 assists.

The young star stands at 6'2" weighing 190 pounds and adds another left-handed shot to the Black Bears blue line. Fans might remember Wieber during his brief, emergency stint with Binghamton last season. In March, the Black Bears were plagued with injuries, and Wieber was signed at the time as a colligate-rookie before the weekend series against the Motor City Rockers.

2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.