Wickline Sends Bears Flying in 4-0 Win

COLUMBUS, GA - Cody Wickline sent the stuffies flying on Teddy Bear Toss night as part of a two goal, one assist effort to help the Columbus River Dragons down the Blue Ridge Bobcats 4-0 on Saturday night.

Wickline and Ryan Hunter (two goals) both scored in the first period to put Columbus into a lead that was never threatened. Wickline added his second in the middle frame and Hunter rounded out the scoring in the third.

Breandan Colgan made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and eighth in a River Dragons uniform.

Notes:

Columbus was held to just 28 shots on goal, the lowest total this season.

The River Dragons top-rated penalty kill went a perfect 7-for-7 including an extended stretch of 5-on-3 in the early stages of the third period when the game was still 3-0.

Colgan's shutout is his first of the season, and he becomes only the third goaltender in the league to record a donut in 2023-24.

Justin MacDonald extended his point scoring streak to six games (7-5-12) as did Kyle Moore (1-7-8).

Alexander Jmaeff (5-3-8) and Ryan Hunter (5-3-8) both are now on three-game point streaks.

Columbus rounds out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule on the road against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 23. The next River Dragons home game is Friday, December 29th at 7:35 pm against Carolina. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

