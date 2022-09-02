Wichita Wins Friday Affair, 7-2
September 2, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge (35-20, 70-53) took game four of the series, 7-2, against the Springfield Cardinals (28-27, 59-65) at Hammons Field on Friday night.
Decisions:
W - RHP Alex Phillips (2-0)
L - LHP John Beller (3-1)
Notables:
DH Nick Raposo went 3x5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a base hit, only missing the cycle by a triple... RHP Gordon Graceffo made the start and dealt 4.2 scoreless innings with just one hit with two walks while striking out six... SS Masyn Winn went 3x3 with a double, two singles and two walks.
On Deck:
-Saturday, Sept. 3, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (8-7, 5-85) vs. WCH LHP Brent Headrick (2-2, 4.75)
-Coca-Cola Long Sleeve Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000)
-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 / 99.9 / AM1060, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
