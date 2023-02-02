Wichita Wind Surge Announce Participation in The Nine Program

The Wichita Wind Surge announces its participation in the MiLB community outreach initiative, The Nine. The Black-community-focused outreach platform is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his sole MiLB season. The program is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers have made on the sport. It also will provide opportunities for youth, focus on further diversifying the business of baseball, and embrace millions of fans nationwide.

The Wind Surge will pay tribute by becoming the Wichita Monrovians on August 5, 2023. The Wichita Monrovians were an all-black semi-professional baseball team most known for their 10-8 victory over the Ku Klux Klan in June of 1925 at Ackerman Park. The legend of the game and the events leading up to the first pitch will be highlighted throughout the night through historical experiences and stories shared by various members of the community. In addition, the Wind Surge will use the opportunity to educate fans by highlighting the many influences the black community has contributed to developing and shaping its cultural influence on the sport and the City of Wichita.

"This is an opportunity to share the rich history of baseball in Wichita by honoring those who helped pave the way for Jackie Robinson," said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. "We also would like to reiterate that Riverfront Stadium is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life should feel accepted and we are grateful to have a vehicle such as the ballpark and the great game of baseball to provide this inclusive environment."

