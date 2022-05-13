Wichita Surge Ahead in 7th with Big Inning as Naturals Fall 10-4

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning, but the Wichita Wind Surge responded with a six-run seventh inning and kept that lead the rest of the night, beating the Naturals 10-4.

Right-hander Alec Marsh baffled Wichita through the first two innings and overcame trouble in the third, striking out three for the second straight inning, as he finished with eight across 3.1 innings.

Combined, Marsh, with Walter Pennington, Zach Willeman and Jonah Dipoto combined to strike out 16, tying a season-high for the staff.

Maikel Garcia and Logan Porter each produced their second consecutive two-hit games, with Porter singling in the second and fifth innings, scoring in the fifth as well. Garcia doubled in a run in the fifth and singled in the eighth, stretching his hitting streak to 14 games, the team's longest since August 2018.

After the Wind Surge jumped out 4-0, the Naturals scored three in the fifth, on an RBI double from Brhet Bewley, an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of John Rave and Garcia's double.

In the sixth, Michael Massey led off the inning and fought for a 10-pitch at-bat, winning the battle with a leadoff home run to the opposite field, his team-leading sixth of the year to tie the score at 4-4.

The Wind Surge responded big in the seventh, striking for six runs off Patrick Smith and Willeman, a lead too big for the Naturals to overcome.

Back with a .500 record, Northwest Arkansas looks to even the series back up Friday night at 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark, as Drew Parrish makes his seventh start of the year.

