Wichita Squanders Series Opener Against Springfield

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge yielded a 2-1 defeat to the Springfield Cardinals in the series opener at Riverfront Stadium. The result puts Wichita at 4-12 in one-run games and 0-7 against Springfield in 2024.

Noah Cardenas grounded in the first run for either side in the bottom of the fourth as Jeferson Morales ran home on contact to the Cardinals shortstop Jeremy Rivas. Springfield took the lead a half inning later by bringing in runners on a balk and an infield groundout. That would be all of the scoring in this one.

The Wind Surge had their fair share of opportunities on the night, putting a baserunner on in the first eight innings before going down in order in the ninth. Wichita finished the series opener 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men on the basepaths.

Zebby Matthews suffered his first loss in Wind Surge colors, surrendering two earned runs on five hits and a walk against four strikeouts; he stands at 1-1 in the ICT. Jarret Whorff and John Stankiwicz held Springfield scoreless for the rest of the night on five hits and five strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Luke Keaschall stood out as a highlight with the bat in his Double-A debut, finishing 2-for-4 on the night with a double that nearly got out in the bottom of the fifth. The #9 Twins prospect, per MLB.com, was called up from High-A Cedar Rapids on Memorial Day.

