Wichita Rallies to Beat Travs in 10

September 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge rallied from two late deficits to defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Travs starter Brandon Williamson allowed only one hit over six shutout innings while striking out eight. Wichita scored six times from the seventh inning on while picking up just three hits. Travs pitchers walked eight on the night, five by the bullpen. Arkansas scored four times in the second and added only one more run the rest of the way, a Jake Scheiner homer in the seventh inning. They went just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners on base.

Moments That Mattered

* Stevie Berman tied the game for Wichita with a grand slam in the seventh off Jack Anderson. The homer followed two walks and a hit batter.

* Arkansas loaded the bases in the 10th with one out but Jack Larsen and Julio Rodriguez struck out to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Julio Rodriguez: 4-6, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* LHP Brandon Williamson: 6 IP, H, 3 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* With the loss and Frisco's win tonight, the Travs are now five games back of first place Wichita and three games behind second place Frisco.

* Rodriguez registered a season high four hits and stretched his hitting streak to six and on-base streak to 16.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander George Kirby (0-1, 4.82) on the mound against righty Simeon Woods-Richardson (NR). There is a growth chart giveaway and fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 6:10 and the game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

