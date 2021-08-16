Wichita Heads to Springfield to Continue Road Trip

After a series split in Tulsa that saw two seven-home-run games for Wichita, the Wichita Wind Surge continue a 12-game road-trip on Tuesday in Springfield. The Surge are in a stretch of 24 of 30 games on the road. Wichita is 28-20 on the road, best road win percentage in league. The Surge are currently in first place leading Tulsa by 4 games and have held the top spot in the division for 73 of 90 games this season, 81% of season.

30 TO GO - Sunday's game was the 90th game of the season. Wichita will play 18 of final 30 at Riverfront.

VS SPRINGFIELD - The Surge and Cardinals meet for the final time this season, Wichita leads the season series 11-7 and won five of six at Hammons Field to open the season in May.

THE ROTATION at Springfield-

Tuesday - RH Chris Vallimont

Wednesday - RH Tyler Beck

Thursday - RH Austin Schulfer

Friday - RH Cole Sands

Saturday - RH Jordan Balazovic

Sunday - RH Chris Vallimont

BOMB CITY - The Surge have a league leading 33 home runs in the month of August, in 13 games. In comparison the Surge hit 19 home runs in 24 games in May. Wichita had a pair of seven home run games in Tulsa and hit 21 home runs in the six game series.

BOSSMAN- BJ Boyd has a hit in 11 consecutive and 23 of his last 26 games, with 42 hits in 114 at bats. Boyd is batting .368 with 11HR and 39 RBI, second in the league in hitting. BJ leads the club with 17 multi-RBI games and third in the league with 55 RBI. He has a career best 14 HR, previous high was 8 homers in 2013 with Vermont and 2016 with Stockton.

COME FROM BEHIND - The Surge have 24 come from behind wins this season, and three when trailing by six runs in the game.

SWIPER -Aaron Whitefield is third in the league and second in the Twins organization with 24 stolen bags. Whitefield also leads the team with 23 multi-hit games this season and 8th in the league with 52 runs scored.

PUNCHING TICKETS - The Surge pitching staff have league best 941 strikeouts this season, tops in the in AA-Central and second most in all of Double-A baseball. Chris Vallimont is second in the league with 101 strikeouts. Cole Sands punched out ten Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night, it was the second time this season a Surge pitcher had reached double figures. Jordan Balazovic, 7/15 vs Tulsa.

OUCH - Austin Martin leads all of AA-Baseball being hit by a pitch 16 times.

THE ROSTER - Simeon Woods- Richardson is currently on the development roster and joined the team in Tulsa. He will have a few bullpen sessions with the club before being activated. He recently won a Silver Medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. He is the #6 prospect in the Twins organization after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

NOTES - The Wind Surge have 25 outfield assists this season. Wichita is a league best 9-4 in the month of August scoring a league best 95 runs and have homered in 10 of 13 games...

THE HIT-MAN- Roy Morales is 3rd in the league batting .305 and is .342 (41x120) with 15RBI and 15 runs in his last 30 games.

COMING UP - After the Surge six game set at Springfield the Wind Surge will return home Tuesday, August 24th to play Tulsa in the conclusion of the Propeller Series. The season series is even at 12 with six to go. For tickets go to windsurge.com.

