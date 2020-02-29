Wichita Closes Weekend with 6-1 Loss at Allen

ALLEN, TX - In a chippy battle to close out a home-and-home, Allen skated away with a 6-2 win on home ice at the Allen Event Center against Wichita on Saturday night.

Billy Exell led the way with two points while Jason Salvaggio collected his 14th of the year.

Wichita drew first blood with another power play goal against Allen during this mini-series. Salvaggio caught a pass at the top of the left circle and whistled a wrist shot past Dereck Baribeau to make it 1-0 at 6:52. Allen outshot the Thunder 14-5 through the fist 20 minutes, but Mitch Gillam stood firm.

In the second, Allen tied the game on the power play as Stefan Falkovsky blasted a one-timer from the right point that just got through Gillam. At 16:19, Jack Sadek benefited from a non-call for goalie interference and gave Allen a 3-2 lead. He took the puck around the Thunder net while Gillam was down and out and roofed it. The referee, who initially waived it off, went to a video review and ruled it as a good goal. Mitch McLain made it 3-1 with a shorthanded goal at 17:31. Exell tallied one just a minute later with a power play tally to make it 3-2.

Early in the third, Tyler Sheehy made his presence felt as he caught a long-lead pass, skated in on a semi-breakaway and beat Gillam to make it 4-2. Allen took advantage of a major penalty in the third as Spencer Dorowicz was assessed a five-minute cross check and a game misconduct. Spencer Asuchak scored at the 10-minute mark to make it 5-2. During a two-man advantage after Jacob Graves was called for tripping, McLain recorded his second of the night to make it 6-2.

The Thunder finished with 32 penalty minutes while Allen registered 15. Wichita finished the three-game set against Allen 5-for-7 on the man advantage. Exell has goals in three-straight games. Salvaggio has three goals in his last four games.

Wichita is off until next Saturday night with a trip to Kansas City to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

