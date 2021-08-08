Wichita Caps Homestand with 5-2 Win

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge capped off a 5-1 homestand with a 5-2 victory over Midland on a Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium before heading on the road. With the win, the Surge are now 10-2 vs the RockHounds this season and still sit three games in first over Tulsa.

Midland took just two batters before striking a solo home run off the bat of Devin Foyle to take the first lead of the game, but the Wind Surge managed to tie it up with a quick two-out rally in the second. Caleb Hamilton continued his hot-hitting month with a line drive to the right field wall that took a fortunate bounce away from the right fielder and allowed Hamilton to slide in to third for a triple. D.J. Burt brought Hamilton home with his fourth double of the season to the right center gap and the game was tied at 1.

The Wind Surge broke open the game with four runs on four hits and two Midland errors. Aaron Whitefield caught the RockHound defense by surprise by laying down a perfect bunt. Matt Milburn picked it up and rushed a throw to first due to Whitefield's speed. The ball went sailing behind first base into right field and Whitefield advanced all the way to third. In the next at-bat, Austin Martin hit a line drive to the shortstop. He then fired home as Whitefield ran on the play and was called safe as Midland's Collin Theroux dropped the ball on the attempted tag. Martin advanced to second on the play as well which set him up in scoring position. Spencer Steer then hit a ground ball that barely got through the left side. Midland's Edwin Diaz mishandled the ball after picking it up and Martin rounded third for another close call at the plate that went the way of the Surge. Jermaine Palacios then capped the inning off with a double to the right center gap to drive in two for a 5-1 Wind Surge advantage.

The RockHounds added one more run off an Edwin Diaz solo home run in the 8th, but the bullpen held on to cap a 5-2 victory on a Sunday afternoon at Riverfront.

Cole Sands had a quality performance as he threw five innings in a comeback from rehab. Sands allowed just one run on three hits and struck out five in his 11th start of the year while picking up the win. Zach Neff threw two scoreless and hitless innings of relief as the first out of the pen. Neff recorded two strikeouts on the afternoon as well. Chris Nunn finished out the remaining 2.0 innings allowing just one run on one hit while striking out two batters.

NOTES: Roy Morales extended his hitting streak to four games. Jermaine Palacios extended his hitting streak to four games.

COMING UP: Wichita will hit the road for two weeks starting on Tuesday night. The Wind Surge will travel to Tulsa for six games first before heading to Springfield for six games. First pitch for game one against Tulsa is set for 7:05 pm Tuesday night (8/10) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic in game one (3-2, 4.24 ERA). The Sure and Drillers have played 18 times this season in the newly introduced Propeller Series. The series stands at 9 games each heading into next week's series. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

