Wichita Begins Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Utah

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a seven-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. out west against Utah.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 17-30-6 against Utah and 3-18-4 on the road against the Grizzlies.

Wichita plays its 14th road game of the season this evening. The Maverik Center has been a house of horrors for the Thunder. Last season, Wichita earned a 4-2 victory on November 8, which was the third-ever regulation win on the road against the Grizzlies.

The two teams faced each other three times back in November at INTRUST Bank Arena with the Thunder sweeping the weekend series.

Both teams are coming into tonight's matchup looking to build off of wins in their previous outings. Wichita knocked off Allen on January 15, 4-1. Utah salvaged a 4-1 victory in Bloomington last Sunday after falling in the first two of the weekend against the Bison.

Jeremie Bucheler and Michal Stinil were named to the 2024-25 Midseason All-Star Team. Bucheler is having a fantastic start to his rookie career with 24 points. Stinil, who is currently with the San Diego Gulls, was leading the team in scoring before heading to the AHL. For each player, this is their first time being named as an All-Star.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is fourth in points (43), tied for first in assists (31) and tied for second in plus/minus (+25)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for second for defensemen with nine power play assists and tied for first with 11 power play points...Wichita is 15-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-1-0 when leading after two...

UTAH NOTES - Briley Wood is ninth in rookie scoring with 27 points...Derek Daschke was selected as Utah's ECHL All-Star representative, who is sixth in scoring for defenseman with 28 points and tied for second with four power play goals...Andrew Nielsen is fifth in penalty minutes (68) and first in minor penalties (29)...

