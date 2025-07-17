Why Rhode Island FC, Hartford Athletic's Fans Are at the Heart of El Clamico

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Separated by just 75 miles, the cities of Hartford, Connecticut and Pawtucket, Rhode Island would seem to have plenty in common.

So, while Hartford Athletic's Raza Brava and Rhode Island FC's Defiance 1636 supporters groups might not see eye-to-eye on most things, when it came to creating a name for the best new rivalry in American soccer, things quickly fell into place.

El Clamico is now part of the USL Championship lexicon and will take center stage as the USL on CBS returns on Saturday afternoon when Rhode Island FC hosts Hartford Athletic at 4 p.m. ET at Centreville Bank Stadium.

USL's Dan Lucas spoke with members from both groups to learn more.







