Why New Mexico United and Indy Eleven Are on the Rise: USL All Access

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and guest host Nicholas Murray look at the success over the past month of Indy Eleven and New Mexico United, each of which have surged up the Eastern Conference and Western Conference after completing perfect months of May across all competitions in the past week.

Watts and Murray also dig into the Charleston Battery being knocked from the ranks of the undefeated by El Paso Locomotive FC - and what constitutes an official loss - to leave Sacramento Republic FC as the last undefeated, and the highs and lows of the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last week.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.