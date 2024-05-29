Why New Mexico United and Indy Eleven Are on the Rise: USL All Access
May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and guest host Nicholas Murray look at the success over the past month of Indy Eleven and New Mexico United, each of which have surged up the Eastern Conference and Western Conference after completing perfect months of May across all competitions in the past week.
Watts and Murray also dig into the Charleston Battery being knocked from the ranks of the undefeated by El Paso Locomotive FC - and what constitutes an official loss - to leave Sacramento Republic FC as the last undefeated, and the highs and lows of the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last week.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
