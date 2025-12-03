Why LouCity's Taylor Davila Was the USL Championship's Player of the Year: USL All Access

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the final edition of USL All Access in 2025, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr scan the USL Championship Awards and make the case for the players who took home silverware, why Kerr would have taken Danny Vitiello and Sean Suber ahead of Damian Las and Kyle Adams for the Goalkeeper and Defender of the Year awards, and why this was the season for Taylor Davila to claim the league's Player of the Year award.

Watts and Kerr also look back on the impact Sacramento Republic FC's Todd Dunivant had on the club over the past eight years ahead of his move to become Sporting Director of New York City FC in the new year, the appointment of Todd Eason as Miami FC's new General Manager, and hand out their own awards for the biggest surprise, the biggest disappointment, their favorite team to watch this season, and which non-playoff team will make it into the postseason in 2026.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) when the show returns next season ahead of the 2026 campaign.







