"Why I Want to Go to College" Writing Contest Winners Announced

May 13, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION - The winners of the annual Nebraska Education Saving's Trusts (NEST) "Why I Want to Go to College" Writing Contest, sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers, were announced on Wednesday morning by Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, trustee of NEST.
The winners are tentatively scheduled to be honored prior to a future Storm Chasers game at Werner Park.
Students were to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education in their submitted essays. Winners receive contributions to NEST 529 college savings plans, ranging in value from $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place and $2,000 for first place. Three winners were chosen in each of Nebraska's three U.S. congressional districts. These are the winners, their schools and hometowns:
First Place - $2,000 NEST Account to Each Winner
District 1: Olivia Wray, Scott Middle School, Lincoln
District 2: Alexander Watson, Platteview Central Jr. High, Springfield
District 3: Tanner Thramer, Giltner Public School, Giltner
Second Place - $1,000 NEST Account to Each Winner
District 1: Landon Fulton, Weeping Water Public School, Nehawka
District 2: Owen Stehlik, Platteview Central Jr. High, Springfield
District 3: Reece Mlady, Blue Hill Community Schools, Ayr
Third Place - $500 NEST Account to Each Winner
District 1: Jonathan Ryan, Ryan Christian Academy Home School, Lincoln
District 2: Autumn Hines, Platteview Central Jr. High, Springfield
District 3: Reagan Pelster, Wallace Public Schools, Wallace
