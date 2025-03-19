Why Fort Lauderdale United FC Is Peaking at the Right Time: Super League Game Week

March 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder give their picks on the sleeper players from around the league and preview the implications of the match between Lexington SC and Carolina Ascent FC this Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale United FC winger and reigning 2x Super League Player of the Month Jasmine Hamid later joins the show to discuss what she worked on over the winter break that has translated to the spring, how the team dynamic has led to success on the pitch, what she learned from her first professional experience playing in Sweden, and how the club is helping her perform at a high level while she is observing Ramadan.

