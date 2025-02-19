Why Carolina Ascent's Mia Corbin Chose Soccer over Softball: Super League Game Week

February 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the international call-ups from around the league and the areas where Lexington SC and Dallas Trinity FC can improve, and they preview the upcoming matchup between No. 1 Brooklyn FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Carolina Ascent FC forward Mia Corbin later joins the show to share her thoughts on the team's spring opener win, what Carolina worked on over the winter break, why she chose to play soccer over softball and how the team bonds through reality tv and book club.

