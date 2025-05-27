Who's Taking the USFL Conference Throne? June 8. 3PM ET. Your Seat Is Waiting

May 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Get your tix here! https://www.ticketmaster.com/ufl







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.