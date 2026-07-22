Who's Leading the CPL Player of the Year Race?
Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
On the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, the guys named a few players leading the pack in the Player of the Year race so far. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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