CPL Canadian Premier League

Who's Leading the CPL Player of the Year Race?

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


On the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, the guys named a few players leading the pack in the Player of the Year race so far. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2026


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