Who's Leading the CPL Player of the Year Race?

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, the guys named a few players leading the pack in the Player of the Year race so far. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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