Who Will Head to the MLR Championship?: Seattle vs California: Semifinal: MLR 2026: HIGHLIGHTS

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







Back and forth across 80 minutes before California's clinical finishing in the second half proved the difference

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Download the MLR App: https://bit.ly/MLRApp More on Major League Rugby: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby







Major League Rugby Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.