Who Will be #1 in 2025? Early Predictions Featuring Obed Vargas, Sullivan Brothers & Nathan Saliba!
October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe dive into early predictions for the #1 spot on the 2025 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR. Will it be Obed Vargas, 14-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan, or Nathan Saliba? Our experts break down their top picks and who they think will claim the coveted #1 spot. Who's your favorite for 2025?
