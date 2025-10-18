Who Else Would You Want at the Spot? Marta Buries the Penalty and Orlando Takes the Lead! #nwsl

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.