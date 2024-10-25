Who Else But Temwa Chawinga in the Summer Cup Championship?!#nwsl

October 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 25, 2024

Utah Royals Goalkeeper Mandy Haught Replaces Jane Campbell on USWNT Roster - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.