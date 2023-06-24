Whitecaps Steamroll Loons, 10-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps compiled 14 hits while the pitching staff dominated en route to a much-needed win and 10-0 shutout of the Great Lakes Loons in front of a season-high 7,902 fans on Star Wars night Saturday at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan capitalized on their run-scoring opportunities, finishing 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position, including three extra-base hits. At the same time, Whitecaps pitchers tallied ten strikeouts while holding Great Lakes to an 0-for-3 mark with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners stranded in the snapping of a five-game losing streak.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the second inning as Carlos Mendoza lifted a sacrifice fly before Roberto Campos added an RBI single, taking the 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Carlos Pena enjoyed his best start of 2023, tallying eight strikeouts through 5.2 shutout frames to keep the Loons offense silent. West Michigan continued to add to their lead in the sixth, as Austin Murr collected an RBI double before Campos added an RBI single, increasing the 'Caps advantage to 4-0. The Whitecaps came one run shy of their biggest inning of the season in the eighth, plating six runs - featuring an RBI double from Izaac Pacheco - as the lead ballooned to 10-0. The Loons had no answer as 'Caps relievers Connor Holden and Trevin Michael combined for 3.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the 10-0 shutout victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 33-34 overall and 1-1 in the second half. The Loons fall to 46-21 and 1-1 in the second half. Pena (1-5) secures his first victory of the season while Loons starter Hyun-il Choi (2-2) suffers his second loss, allowing two runs through three innings pitched. The Whitecaps saw 7,902 fans attend Star Wars night - marking the largest home crowd of the season. Meanwhile, Roberto Campos extends his hitting streak to 15 games - the longest by any Whitecap this season - finishing 4-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBI.

The Whitecaps and Loons conclude this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Righty Tyler Mattison gets the start for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

