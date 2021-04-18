Whitecaps Radio Announcer Dan Hasty to Call Play-By-Play for Tigers Today

The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that Dan Hasty, the team's broadcaster, will make his regular season major league debut today for the Detroit Tigers. Hasty will be the play-by-play announcer in place of Dan Dickerson who will be announcing on television for Bally Sports Detroit.

When: Today's Tigers vs. A's game is scheduled for 4:07pm (EDT) from Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA.

Where: Hasty will broadcast play-by-play on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. Including locally on WOOD Radio 106.9FM and 1300AM and WKZO 590AM Kalamazoo.

Why: Dickerson will sit in for Bally Sports Detroit's Matt Shepard for the afternoon game and Hasty will sit in Dickerson's seat.

