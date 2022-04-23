Whitecaps Launch Four Homers in 10-9 Loss

DAYTON, OH - Despite a season-high four home runs, Justice Thompson's ninth inning, walk-off RBI-single helped the Dayton Dragons deal the West Michigan Whitecaps a 10-9 loss in front of 8,370 fans at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

The 'Caps played longball throughout Saturday's contest, as Wenceel Perez blasted a pair of opposite-field homers in the early innings. Later in the game, Bryant Packard connected for a solo homer measuring 421 feet, and in the ninth, Colt Keith broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run homer to straightaway center field. The last time West Michigan tallied four or more homers in a game was when they tied a franchise record with five in the 2021 regular season finale during a 19-4 win over Lansing on September 19, 2021.

The Whitecaps found themselves with a 5-2 deficit before Perez highlighted a two-run third with a solo homer, his second of the game, and second-career two-homer performance to cut the Dragons lead to 5-4. Trailing 7-4 in the seventh, Packard's homer and a run-scoring double by Austin Murr helped West Michigan tie the game at seven. In the ninth, Keith cracked his first home run of the season with a two-run shot off the batter's eye in center field to give the 'Caps a 9-7 lead. In the bottom of the frame, the Dragons rallied for three runs off reliever Angel Reyes, culminating in Thompson's walk-off single to give the Dragons their fourth win of the six-game series.

The Whitecaps record drops to 7-7, while the Dragons improve to 10-4. Dayton reliever Carson Rudd (1-0) collected his first win, while Reyes (0-1) suffered the loss. Packard finished 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and homer in a losing cause.

This six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon from Day Air Ballpark at 1:09 pm. West Michigan Jordan Marks gets the start for West Michigan, with righty Wilmer Flores scheduled to pitch in relief. 2019 National League All-Star Luis Castillo gets the start for the Dragons as part of a Major League rehab assignment from the Cincinnati Reds. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:55 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

