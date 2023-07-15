Whitecaps Hang on for 3-2 Win
July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a solid performance from outfielder Brady Allen as the bullpen dominated in a slim 3-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 8,317 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.
Allen finished 2-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season as a Whitecap, and his 11th between West Michigan and Beloit. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching held Lansing to a 2-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position, allowing just one walk and striking out seven hitters in the slim victory.
Lansing scored in the top of the first inning as Daniel Susac added an RBI single to put the 'Nuts ahead 1-0. The Whitecaps responded in the bottom of the first, as Roberto Campos and Luis Santana collected RBI singles to forge the 'Caps in front 2-1. West Michigan added to their advantage in the second, as Allen collected a solo home run to extend the advantage to 3-1. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching held the Lugnuts at bay as Troy Melton, Erick Pinales, and Michael Bienlien combined to allow just one run through the first six innings with four punchouts, maintaining the 3-1 lead. Lansing cut into the lead in the seventh, as Joshwan Wright collected an RBI double, trimming the West Michigan advantage to 3-2. The 'Nuts couldn't complete the rally, however, as 'Caps closer Dario Gardea posted two scoreless innings with a strikeout to earn the save and slam the door on the 3-2 win.
The Whitecaps improve to 39-43 overall and 7-10 in the second half, while the Lugnuts fall to 38-44 and 7-10 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Erick Pinales (3-0) secures his third victory, tossing a scoreless frame with a strikeout. Lugnuts starter Brady Basso (2-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing three runs through two innings pitched. The Whitecaps enjoyed an attendance of 8,317 for the Saturday contest, making it the largest crowd of the 2023 season.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps conclude this three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts at LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday at 2:00 pm. Williander Moreno and Jacob Watters get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Kernels Score Five Times in the First Inning, Top Beloit 9-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Hang on for 3-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Great Lakes Double-up Fort Wayne, 6-3 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Four-Run Fifth Propels Loons Past TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- Furious Sky Carp Rally Comes Up Just Short - Beloit Sky Carp
- Wisconsin Gets Clutch Two-Out Hits to Rally Past Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains vs. Dragons Washed Away - Lake County Captains
- Allen, Caps Use Early Offense to Edge Lugnuts, 3-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons Rained-Out on Saturday at Lake County; Doubleheader Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 15 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Costly 9th Inning Errors Hand Cubs Series Opener vs River Bandits - South Bend Cubs
- One of a Kind Quilt Auction to Benefit Women's Center Now Online - South Bend Cubs
- Davenport Delivers 5 Scoreless Innings of Relief in 8-2 Win Over Dayton - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Whitecaps Hang on for 3-2 Win
- 'Caps Downed by Lugs, 8-1
- Fort Wayne Walks off Whitecaps, 8-7
- Pitching Dominates, 'Caps Win 3-1
- 'Caps Lose, 5-3