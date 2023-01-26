Whitecaps Fan Food Ideas Return for 2023 Season

January 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Tigers pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland in 20 days, which means baseball and warmer temperatures are getting close! When you think of baseball in West Michigan, you think of summers at LMCU Ballpark and the smell of hot dogs, peanuts, and the wide variety of food selections.

To help us add to that variety, the annual Whitecaps Fan Food Submission is now up and running! We're asking fans to submit their ideas for what new food item they would like to have at LMCU Ballpark. The winning submission will receive a Whitecaps fan pack including a $100 Whitecaps gift card, 10 undated ticket vouchers to 2023 games of their choosing, a Whitecaps hat, and a Whitecaps T-shirt.

This is the Fourteenth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu. Past winners include Ballpark Digest's "Best New Food Item" for 2017, Beercheese Poutine (a combination of pulled pork, waffle fries, beer cheese and bbq sauce), the Baco, Hot-To-Tot, Mt Wing-Suvious, the Rocky Balburrito, and last year's winner the Greek Gyro Nachos (dish featuring fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce).

"The submissions from our fans always make this an exciting and fun time. It allows us to connect with the fans on a different level and lets them be a part of creating the Whitecaps gameday experience," said Whitecaps Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager Ben Love. "While sometimes weird and wacky, the fan food vote items are always creative, unique and most importantly delicious!"

Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, February 8th via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or through this link, which will also be available on the Whitecaps website, Facebook page, Twitter account and Instagram account. All submissions should be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

Once all submissions have been collected the Whitecaps will announce the top creations so fans cans vote for their favorite. Voting will begin on Tuesday, February 27th and will be available on the Whitecaps website, www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy during the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 6:35 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale February 21st. Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 26, 2023

Whitecaps Fan Food Ideas Return for 2023 Season - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.