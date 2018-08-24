White, Drillers Blank Travs

North Little Rock, AR - Mitchell White dealt seven scoreless innings in leading three Tulsa pitchers in a combined five hit shutout as the Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 3-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 9,787 at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the 11th time this season that the Travs have been blanked. Arkansas had multiple opportunities with runners in scoring position despite having just nine total runners on the night. They finished the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and had a man thrown out at home plate. Ashton Goudeau worked six innings and allowed three runs while getting the Drillers to leave the bases full twice but was tagged with the loss. The two teams split this four game series and end their regular season series even with 16 win each.

Moments That Mattered

* Eric Filia was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first base on Chuck Taylor's double in the opening inning.

* Zach Reks and Cael Brockmeyer connected for back-to-back RBI hits in the fourth inning to stake the Drillers to the lead.

* The Travs built a two out threat in the eight with an Eric Filia single and Chuck Taylor to bring Joey Curletta to the plate as the tying run. But Andre Scrubb induced Curletta to fly out to centerfield to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Chuck Taylor: 1-3, BB, 2B

* LF Dario Pizzano: 1-4, 2B...14 game hit streak

* Matt Walker: 2 IP, H, 2 K

Up Next

The Travs welcome in Northwest Arkansas to begin a three game series on Saturday night with a 6:10 first pitch. It is a giveaway night for a mobile phone holder/stand. No starting pitcher has been announced for Arkansas with righty Jace Vines (2-3, 7.71) set to go for the Naturals. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

