Which Strike Will Take the Crown?: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 34 Nominees

Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The 2025 USL League One regular season ended with a brilliant collection of finishes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.