Which Strike Will Take the Crown?: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 34 Nominees
Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The 2025 USL League One regular season ended with a brilliant collection of finishes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 27, 2025
- Knoxville Earns First Trophy in Club History - One Knoxville SC
- Bentley Strikes Late as Red Wolves Finish Strong, Set Sights on Playoffs - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.