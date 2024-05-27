Which Players Have Stood out the Most this Season?: Handing out Some Way-Too-Early CPL Awards

May 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







With most teams now reaching the quarter mark of the season, it's time to hand out some way-too-early CPL awards

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney, and Benedict Rhodes made their picks on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen

Full episode: https://youtu.be/aT_P5ogCz4w?si=wlNf2vVj53x563UB

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.