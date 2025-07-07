Which Goal Deserves the Spotlight?: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 17/18 Nominees
July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2025
- Chattanooga Stands Tall in the Tennessee Clash - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Hearts Tie Tormenta in the Heat - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.