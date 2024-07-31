Which Detroit City FC Player Would Make the Best Bartender?: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Detroit City FC Head Coach Danny Dichio to the show to talk about his progression to becoming a Head Coach for the first time, the message he's given his squad as it enters a busy stretch of games in August, and which of the club's players would make the best bartender at DCFC's traditional end-of-season party.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the Tampa Bay Rowdies' victory against the Charleston Battery, how it could affect the race for the Players' Shield and whether it changed any minds as to the Rowdies' ultimate potential this season. The guys also look at where Louisville City FC stacks up against some of the best clubs in league history in their home form as the side passed the half-century mark for goals against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday night.

