Which CPLer Is Bound for the 2030 World Cup? #cplsoccer #soccer #worldcup
Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
On the latest CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie and Mitchell gaze into the future.
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