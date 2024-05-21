Sports stats



Canadian Football League

Which CFL Team Should I Support?

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Following his retirement from the CFL, Henoc Muamba picks his new favourite team with the World Vision Canada CFL Team Picker!

Play Team Picker at https://gamezone.cfl.ca/

