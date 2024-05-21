Which CFL Team Should I Support?
May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Following his retirement from the CFL, Henoc Muamba picks his new favourite team with the World Vision Canada CFL Team Picker!
Play Team Picker at https://gamezone.cfl.ca/
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Training Camp Report-Day 10 - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Sign Wide Receiver Joe Robustelli - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Select DL Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Edmonton Inks RB Jermaine Brown Jr. - Edmonton Elks
- RedBlacks Sign OL Cooper Hamilton - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.