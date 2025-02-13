Which AF1 Team Should Fans Root For?

March 8th is coming quickly, and that means fans will need to decide which team to root for. This season, the league will be divided into three divisions: East, Central, and West. Going into the AF1, there are many familiar faces in the arena game, including the Billings Outlaws, the Albany Firebirds, and the Orlando Predators. With the additions of some brand-new teams like the Arizona Bandits and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Mavericks, here are some reasons to root for each of the 11 teams in the AF1 this season.

EAST

ALBANY FIREBIRDS

The Firebirds enter the AF1 after an incredibly impressive year last season, losing in the Championship to the Billings Outlaws. Damon Ware returns to lead the team from the sideline. Ware's teams are known for their highly explosive offense. Albany can stretch the field, and if defenses blink, they will be playing from behind quickly. If you hail from New England and love fast-paced offense and winning traditions, this is the team for you.

Orlando Predators

The Predators have a rich history in arena football. Orlando has always had gritty teams that could test any opponent on game day. This year, the Predators will bring in two extremely experienced players, Lonnie Outlaw and Derrick Harvey Jr. Outlaw is well-known in arena football, while Harvey was a key piece on both sides of the ball for the Outlaws last year. The Predators will be the most southeastern team this season and surely one fans will want to watch weekly with their style of play and arena production efforts.

Nashville Kats

The Kats joined the professional ranks in 2024 after two previous stints. While being ultra-competitive, Nashville was turning heads in other ways, being community leaders, providing incredible game-day experiences, and leading in innovation. The Kats will be led by either Kory Curtis or Jake Dunniway after the camp battle. Both quarterbacks have a ton of college experience and worked out for NFL teams. The Kats will surely be a team fans will want to keep an eye on this year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Mavericks

Joining professional arena football for the first time, the Mavericks will have a learning curve to understand the speed and pace of the league. Fred Payton should be an exciting quarterback in the league. Payton was an exceptional player at Mercer and should transition well to the arena-style game. Much like the gritty people in the Iron Belt, the Mavericks will grind out games and find ways to win.

CENTRAL

Corpus Christi Tritons

Another young team, the Tritons, entered professional arena football in the 2024 season. In their first year in the AIF, Corpus Christi made it to the finals and lost to Columbus. The team, now new to the AF1, has a taste to return to the title game. Led by one of the most exciting players, Arthur Anderson IV, the Tritons will lean on his championship pedigree. Anderson gives the team a true gadget-type player, someone who can do anything the team needs at an extremely high level. Fans hailing from the state of Texas will surely have to tune in to the Tritons.

Southwest Kansas Storm

The Southwest Kansas Storm joined the professional ranks in 2022. They played a competitive, flashy brand of football in 2024, keeping teams off balance with solid offense and defense. The Storm is led by Matt Struck, who has a rocket of an arm, perfect for the arena game. If his playmakers get past the secondary, he will get the ball in their hands with ease. Demarius Washington, a 6-5 wide receiver, is a matchup nightmare for teams. Washington and Struck could be one of the league's deadliest duos. If fans like explosive offenses, be sure to tune into the Storm in the Arena.

Salina Liberty

The Salina Liberty has a history of winning. The 2022 CIF champions join the AF1 with a pedigree and discipline that can match up with any team. With one of the league's most electric players, Tracy Brooks Jr., they will surely be a fan favorite. When you watch Brooks play, he may remind fans of NFL great Darren Sproles. He can run the ball with speed and vision, come out of the backfield or split out to be a receiving weapon or return a kick. In any given game, Brooks alone is a reason to watch the Liberty this season.

WEST

Arizona Bandits

The Arizona Bandits will be a newly formed team for the AF1 out of Tempe, Arizona. Led by two players who fans will either know or soon come to know, Malik Henry and Jerimiah Spicer. Henry is well known for being a highly touted quarterback recruit in high school and for his appearance on Last Chance U. Spicer has been in arena football for years and is known as a hard-hitting linebacker. With these two experienced leaders, the Bandits will surely be well-rounded and test any team they play.

Oregon Lighting

Revamped Oregon Lighting will be joining the AF1 from the AWFC when they were the Oregon High Desert Storm. Paying homage to the Portland Thunder (former arena team), the Lighting took on the name to be the yin to the Thunder's yang. Chuck Jones will serve as the GM/Head Coach this year. Known for his experience and expertise, Jones runs a tight ship. Jordan Pouncey will help lead this team. Pouncey's time in the AFL was exceptional, quickly learning the arena game. Jordan was a leader on both sides of the ball, playing both defensive back and wide receiver. He is a fast, strong, and smart player who can create opportunities for the Lighting. The Lighting will be well-coached and ready to play any team on any given night.

Billings Outlaws

The former Arena Champion, Cedric Walker, enters the AF1 to continue his success in the arena. Bringing back Daniel Southwick and Ka'Ronce Higgins from the championship team, the Outlaws will again be ready to face the league. The Outlaws were an absolute force in 2024, dominating nearly every team. In the playoffs, they mounted two comebacks with their never-surrender attitude. This team is not only explosive on offense due to their unique ability to pass and run in the arena game but also their stout defense. Fans who like a dominant brand of football will surely lean into the Outlaws.

Washington Wolfpack

The Wolfpack will be hard to miss due to their coach, J.R. Wells. The second fans see an interview, they won't forget his infectious wolf howl, which shows in his team's identity. The Wolfpack are hungry this season and play a true team brand of football: all for one, one for all. Led by veteran Joseph Hess, who played for the Predators last season, the team brings in experience, leadership, and knowledge of how to lead a team to victory-something the Wolfpack needed last year from the quarterback position. Washington offers one of the best game-day experiences and will have fans on their feet all game long.

Week 1 kicks off with the Orlando Predators traveling to Southwest Kansas Storm and the WIlks-Barre Scranton Mavericks heading to Corpus Christi Tritons. Be sure to tune in to all live-stream games on EvergreenNOW and VICE Sports (Sunday night game of the week).

