Where Was the Goalkeeper?!?!

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







A dream second half saw Chattanooga Red Wolves SC score four goals, two from Aaron Lombardi, the game-winner by Pedro Hernandez, and a dagger from Jordan Ayimbila to beat the Charlotte Independence 4-2 at American Legion Memorial Stadium, as the Jacks got goals from Souaibou Marou and Joey Skinner.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 26, 2026

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