Where They Stay
Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
CPL Cheers Canada.
This is for the flag. The badge. And the game we're building here.
Canada's League. Canada's Game.
#CPLSoccer #CanMNT #FIFAWorldCup #OurGameNow
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