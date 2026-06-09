Where They Stay

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







CPL Cheers Canada.

This is for the flag. The badge. And the game we're building here.

Canada's League. Canada's Game.

#CPLSoccer #CanMNT #FIFAWorldCup #OurGameNow







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