CPL Canadian Premier League

Where They Stay

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


CPL Cheers Canada.

This is for the flag. The badge. And the game we're building here.

Canada's League. Canada's Game.

#CPLSoccer #CanMNT #FIFAWorldCup #OurGameNow

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2026


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