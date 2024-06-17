Where Should the CPL Go on Tour Next? I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen
June 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
We can confidently say that the Kelowna On Tour match was a huge success
You sent in the places you want us to go On Tour next, and Mitchell Tierney, Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, and Benedict Rhodes discussed some on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
Full episode: https://youtu.be/Ub-8DrcjHpA?si=1QXarPxtq-OAHLVy
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 17, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.