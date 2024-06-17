Where Should the CPL Go on Tour Next? I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen

We can confidently say that the Kelowna On Tour match was a huge success

You sent in the places you want us to go On Tour next, and Mitchell Tierney, Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, and Benedict Rhodes discussed some on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen

Full episode: https://youtu.be/Ub-8DrcjHpA?si=1QXarPxtq-OAHLVy

