Wheat Kings Sign 1st Round Pick Chase Surkan

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, MB. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce that prospect Chase Surkan has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Surkan, from Regina, Saskatchewan, was selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (fourteenth-overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"This is an exciting day for the hockey club", said Chris Moulton, Director of Hockey Operations. "To add a skilled and dynamic player like Chase to our organization is a huge step forward to attaining our goal of winning a championship. He is a great compliment to the young players we have on board already."

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound forward spent the 2023-24 season with Regina Pats Blues, where he scored an eye catching 135 points (73G-62A) in 27 games.

"We are very excited to sign Chase" said Wheat Kings G.M. and Head Coach Marty Murray. "A Priority for the draft was to acquire skill, compete, and high hickey I.Q. Chase checks those boxes. We see him being a point producer with us for a number of years."

