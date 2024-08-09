What's Your Ultimate GAME DAY FEAST?

August 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







You have $10. What are you including your ultimate watch party eats?

What better way to watch some CFL football than to relax in La-Z-Boy style with some classic party eats!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.