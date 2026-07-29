What's Next for MLR?: 2026 Review, USA Eagles & 2027 Vision

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







The 2026 Major League Rugby season may be over, but the biggest conversations are just getting started.

Host Will Hooley is joined by MLR Co-President Alex Magleby for a special edition of Inside MLR, taking you behind the scenes of one of the league's biggest seasons yet. From the Chicago Hounds' historic championship run to the league's biggest successes and toughest challenges, this is the inside story you won't hear anywhere else.

ÃÂ In this episode:

- The story behind the Chicago Hounds' championship season - Alex Magleby reflects on MLR's growth throughout 2026 - The biggest off-field wins and lessons learned - Plans and vision for the 2027 Major League Rugby season - 2026 MLR Draft incoming - How the Referee Review System performed in its first season - Fan Hotline returns with your biggest questions - Season awards, standout players and Coach of the Year - USA Eagles' Nations Cup success and the road ahead - What rugby can learn from the FIFA World Cup's impact in the United States - How MLR is preparing for Rugby World Cup 2031 on American soil

With the USA set to host Rugby World Cup 2031, the next five years could define the future of rugby in America. Will and Mags discuss how Major League Rugby plans to help grow the game, support the USA Eagles, and capitalize on one of the biggest opportunities in the sport's history.

ÃÂ What was your favorite moment from the 2026 MLR season?

Leave your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications so you never miss an episode of Inside MLR. And remember: if you're on the move you can listen to all episodes across podcast platforms.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 29, 2026

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