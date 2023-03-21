What's New in 2023 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park?

The Lake Country DockHounds and Wisconsin Brewing Company Park are excited to announce several new changes for the 2023 season.

Food and Beverage Partners

Wisconsin Brewing Company Park is proud to announce a new food and beverage partnership with Butter Than The Rest Catering from Eagle, Wisconsin. Chefs, Tommie Hulman and Roberto Alverez will be cooking up delicious menu items like loaded tater tots, smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, that will be smoked daily in our onsite smokehouse located inside the first base concession stand.

That's right, you read that correctly. The first base concession stand will now be called "Louie's Smokehouse" and will be offering delicious new food offerings, as well as an aroma that will surely make your mouth water.

The third base concession stand is being taken over by Louie as well and will be Louie's Snack Shack. The shack will feature ice cream from our friends at Mullen's Dairy Bar, fresh popped popcorn, cotton candy and all the tasty treats that made last year sweet.

Melissa and Scott Dooley have operated Knuckleheads at the Wisconsin State Fair for many years and bring their vast knowledge of how to provide large groups of people mouth-watering food options in a timely manner. They bring their talents to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park along with Hulman and Alverez.

Johnson Financial Group Cabanas

If we heard anything throughout the season last year, it was that fans loved our unique group seating areas. The Quad Docks were such a hit that they were sold out for every game, all season long. To accommodate more groups of fans this year, we are creating another group space, unlike any other offered in the area. The Johnson Financial Group Cabanas will be located on the second level concourse along the third base side.

These cabanas will be great for groups of 10 or more that are looking to come celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or any other special occasion during a DockHounds game throughout the 2023 season. Each cabana will come with bar top seating along the railing overlooking the field, along with tabletop seating behind for friends to gather and enjoy their time together. The entire area will be covered with a sunshade to help keep you cool even during the toughest of games.

Club Level Access

Fans at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in 2022 that visited the Baird Wealth Management Club Level that wanted to go down to the field level concession stands, visit the Fan's Store or take a stroll out to Brett's Backyard know that the trip to the far ends of the grandstands to reach the stairs was a challenge.

For 2023 that issue has been rectified. Prior to the snow flying this winter (or spring for that matter,) the construction crew came out and installed a new staircase that will allow fans to access the club level from the aisle between sections 101 and 103.

This staircase will certainly come in handy for the next two new features being added for the 2023 season!

Lake Louie Brewing DockHaus

Beer and baseball have had a combined place in the hearts of Wisconsinites for decades. Starting with the official grand opening on April 14th, the Lake Louie Brewing DockHaus puts a brewery inside a baseball stadium for one of the first times in state history.

Beginning with their opening day, baseball bat aged beer, the brew team at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park will be hard at work all season long to create new options for fans to enjoy.

DockHounds After Innings

If you're like us, and you don't want to leave the stadium after a game is over because you're having too much fun, well then, we have just the thing for you. After Saturday home games throughout the 2023 season, fans in attendance are encouraged to visit the Baird Wealth Management Club Level for "DockHounds After Innings." Fans will be able to stick around for an hour after the final out is recorded to enjoy live music presented by Avid Hotels and drinks from the all-new Lake Louie Brewing DockHaus (use those new stairs to get there, too!)

New Signage and Contest Offerings

During the 2023 season, fans at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park will see many new partners mentioned throughout the stadium. New concourse signs will help connect our fans with the wonderful businesses and services offered throughout Lake Country.

Mullen's Dairy Bar, with locations in Watertown and Oconomowoc will be erecting a sign behind the outfield wall in the right centerfield gap encouraging DockHounds hitters to swing for the ice cream. Each game, if a DockHounds player hits the sign, fans in attendance can bring their ticket stub the next day to Mullen's in Watertown or Oconomowoc for a free scoop of ice cream.

If a pitch hitter hits a triple or a home run, fans in attendance will receive a coupon for a free sub from the Picnic Basket to celebrate our "Sub-stitution of the game."

The tabletops located behind Homeplate have a new name this season. In partnership with Visit Oconomowoc, the Visit Oconomowoc Woof Warf will be the place to sit this season. And whether you're at the game or watching on AA Baseball TV, a digital ribbon board is being added between the 100 and 200 levels. Scores, stats and more will be displayed on the 74-foot-long video board throughout every game.

New Rules

The Board of Directors of the American Association of Professional Baseball has voted to institute pitch clocks for the 2023 season as part of an effort to address pace of play. Each pitcher will have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch when the bases are empty, and 20 seconds when there are runners on base.

For all the details, check out the press release that AA Baseball released earlier this winter.

We are very excited to welcome our fans back to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park this summer. Whether it's your first time here or you haven't missed a game, we are sure there will be something new this season that gets you excited and ready to come back all season long.

