What's New at Spectrum Field: Philadelphia Phillies

There's a reason why Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. is rated among the top Spring Training ballpark destinations in the country.

Earlier today, the Philadelphia Phillies revealed what's new when it comes to fan fun surrounding Spring Training - all of which will be available starting with the team's Grapefruit League home opener on Sunday, February 23, at 1:05 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"The Phillies Spring Training experience keeps getting better," said John Timberlake, Phillies Director of Florida Operations. "This offseason, we've made some great new additions to all the fandom surrounding the game. We know fans are going to enjoy our latest enhancements and menu items."

See below for the full listing of what's new at Spectrum Field including game highlights, as well as new amenities and enhancements, ballpark menu offerings, beer options and specialty drinks, and Spring Training gear.

The full Phillies Spring Training schedule is available at phillies.com.

MATCHUPS & GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Phillies Spring Training features 17 home games at Spectrum Field, including matchups against the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Other schedule highlights include the Phillies Florida Silent Auction & Wives Mystery Ball Sale on March 10 and March 15, featuring game-used and signed memorabilia to benefit local Clearwater charities. Also, the popular St. Patrick's Day game will make its return on March 17 - a Spring Training tradition featuring green attire worn by players and club personnel. Of course, the Phillie Phanatic, the best mascot in the major leagues, will be at every Spring Training home game! The final Phillies Spring Training home game is on March 23.

BALLPARK AMENITIES & ENHANCEMENTS

Netting Extension: Spectrum Field has extended the netting down both foul lines to provide extra protection for fans. This 14-foot high extension covers the majority of the seating bowl from Section 101 (first base side) to Section 120 (third base side).

FREE Sunscreen Facility: Spectrum Field is now a FREE Sunscreen facility, thanks to sponsor BayCare and Morton Plant Hospital. Multiple touch free dispensers have been added around the facility with mounted and portable displays in restrooms, as well as throughout the concourse and berm areas with a SPF 30 sunscreen that resists wear off from sweat and water. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of this sun-safe initiative and protect themselves from the Florida UVA rays with this free service at Spectrum Field.

Quicker Entry Through Ballpark Gates: To expedite entry through ballpark gates, new software for walk-through metal detectors no longer require the removal of cell phones, keys or small metal objects from pockets (only larger metal items).

See Something/Say Something Hotline: Guests can now call or text 727-463-3461, Spectrum Park's new "See Something/Say Something Hotline" to report any security, general issues or suspicious activity.

Rideshare Now Available: Rideshare is now available to guests attending Phillies Spring Training, with the pick-up location at the South Gate of Spectrum Field.

BALLPARK MENU ITEMS

Food has always been an important part of the Phillies Spring Training experience - and this season is no different. Here are some of the tasty new foods being offered this season, including those indigenous to the Florida and Clearwater area:

Perfect for seafood enthusiasts! Crabby Beachside Bites offers a new Crab Cake Sandwich and Shrimp Avocado Tacos with a smoked fish spread. All served with Old Bay Kettle chips.

Hooters Famous Original Style Wings will now be offered at Hooters.

Plenty of tasty new foods at Port-A-Pit BBQ's, which include BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches and Smoked Chicken Quarters. Also offered: new sides such as baked beans, mac and cheese, and jalapeno cornbread.

Stop by for Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteaks, now being served at the popular Delco's Original Cheesesteaks.

Also new: Candied Nuts, only available at Rio Concessions.

Other must-have new foods available at Spectrum Field: buffalo cauliflower, Clearwater Cocktail Company (new bar location!), fresh-squeezed lemonade, orange ice cream, Popical Caramel Corn, Popical Flavored Popcorn, root beer floats and spicy cheese curds.

MCGILLICUDDY'S IRISH PUB; PLUS, NEW BEER OPTIONS & SPECIALTY DRINKS

Fans 21 and over are going to enjoy all the great new offerings at Spectrum Field:

Sure to be a fan-favorite is the new McGillicuddy's Irish Pub, offering a huge array of beers and specialty drinks.

Beer enthusiasts have even more options to choose, including: Big Storm Bromosa, Big Storm Topic Pressure Florida Ale, Brew Bus Tangerine Splash Belgian Style Witbier, Florida Ave Luminescence Hazy IPA, Crooked Thumb Shade Tree IPA, Terrapin Luau Krunkles and Yuengling Golden Pilsner.

New cocktail or frozen mixed drink options will also be available, including Truly Hard Seltzer, Three Olives Specialty Drink and Don Q Specialty D.

REMODELED DIAMOND OUTFITTERS STORE WITH SPRING TRAINING MUST-HAVES

On-Field and Spring Training New Era Caps: Gear up for the season and wear what the players wear! Among the items: the new Phillies Spring Training cap featuring an embroidered Phillies Liberty Bell Logo on the front, and Florida Grapefruit League symbol on the back.

'47 Brand Caps Featuring Spring Training Designs & More: Features the hottest new Spring Training designs, as well as caps in tropical colors - exclusive to Diamond Outfitters Store! Also available: unique Spring Training merchandise, including the debut of the store's polos for men in tropical colors, as well as new prints and designs.

