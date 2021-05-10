What's Hot with the Dragons and Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - The 2021 season is the Dayton Dragons 21st year at Day Air Ballpark. Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, the Green Team, and team character Roofman are all back virtually for the 2021 season as the Dragons continue their focus on great professional baseball, affordable family fun, unsurpassed customer service, and community involvement.

Opening Night

Opening Night for the Dragons is Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. The national anthem will be performed by Felita LaRock and is sponsored by the Dayton Daily News. Also featured during the national anthem will be the honor guard from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a dove release, and a flyover by the 445th Air Wing from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

New at Day Air Ballpark in 2021

Lexus of Dayton Home Run Challenge

For every Dragons home run hit at Day Air Ballpark during the 2021 season, the Dayton Dragons Foundation and Lexus of Dayton will donate $100.00 to the Dayton Food Bank. A link will be made available through daytondragons.com for the public to donate as well.

Boost Engagement Suite Level

A longtime partnership with Dayton-based Boost Engagement has expanded to include a new naming rights deal for the suite level at Day Air Ballpark. Boost Engagement is a provider of marketing solutions, promotional products, and employee engagement solutions. The Boost Engagement Suite Level presents a business networking area within the community. Over 70 of the top 100 companies in the region book suites at Day Air Ballpark for an opportunity to connect and watch Dragons baseball. The expanded partnership, which began in 1999, includes new signage across the ballpark and a specific area for branding and storytelling.

Upgrades to Party Decks

The Budweiser and Bud Light Party Decks have been upgraded using new TimberTech materials. A clean, luxurious, space with an added bar ledge provides the opportunity for socially distanced group entertainment.

Frontline Heroes Presented by Kettering Health Network

A frontline worker who contributed to public health and safety during the pandemic will be honored every Dragons home game. Their stories will be shared on the video board and can be heard throughout Day Air Ballpark.

New Partnership with Graeters Ice Cream

Graeter's Ice Cream has joined the Dragons for the 2021 season. As part of the partnership, a variety of Graeter's Ice Cream flavors will be served at Day Air Ballpark during Dragons games and special events. Graeter's Ice Cream proudly serves residents in the Dayton region with three convenient locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, and Oakwood.

Cardboard Cutouts

The Dragons are excited to announce the Cardboard Fan Cutout Program. Dragons fans will have the opportunity to have their photo displayed in Day Air Ballpark during the 2021 season. Fan cutouts can be purchased through existing season ticket credits or online by visiting daytondragons.com.

Touchless Technology

In accordance with new COVID guidelines, touchless technology can be found throughout Day Air Ballpark in 2021. Dragons tickets for the 2021 season will now be digital. To comply with health and safety protocols, digital scanners will be used by Dragons staff to provide a touchless ticketing experience for the public. Concessions will be cashless and accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The Dragons Team Store and restrooms will also feature touchless technology.

TimberTech Dragons Lair at Day Air Ballpark

The TimberTech Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, all beef hot dogs, smoked pulled chicken, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, southern-style baked beans, watermelon, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and Dragons t-shirt.

More Dragons Info for 2021

Dragons in the Community

Dragons MVP Program

The Dragons elementary school MVP Program includes over 1,100 fourth and fifth grade classrooms in approximately 200 schools in 50 school districts. About 35,000 children participate. The program is in its 15th year in 2021. The Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's Day Air Credit Union, Ohio's 529 Plan, the Dayton Dragons Foundation, Sinclair College, Raising Cane's, WDTN TV, and Dayton's CW. The program is completely free of charge to the schools. The teacher in each of the classrooms selects five MVP's based on the teacher's judgment of performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game, tickets to a special Field Day event at the stadium during the season, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. Dragons players and mascots visit selected classrooms over the course of the season.

Anthem Game Changers

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will recognize essential workers from the pandemic at Day Air Ballpark in 2021. A Kettering Health Network paramedic, Dayton Public Schools teacher, Dayton Food Bank volunteer, and Kroger grocery store employee will all be honored this season. Dates for Anthem Game Changers are June 16, July 14, August 18, and September 15.

Hometown Heroes Program

Five times during the 2021 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (May 26, June 17, July 7, and July 29) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with a Celebration Night on August 21.

Community All-Stars

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Car Wash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony Financial on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From fire fighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five. These honorees will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates are May 27, June 9, July 9, July 27, and September 1.

CareSource Veteran Salute Program

CareSource's Veteran Salute program will highlight 10 veteran's stories during the 2021 season. Veterans who are chosen will be honored throughout a Dragons homestand, where their story will be shared on the video board and heard throughout Day Air Ballpark.

Yoga in the Outfield

The fifth annual "Yoga in the Outfield" will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd at Day Air Ballpark. More dates include July 20th, August 24th, and September 7th. Participants will take part in a light-hearted yoga class suitable for all levels and ages, led by Ignite Yoga.

Public Movie Nights

Day Air Ballpark will host five public movie nights for the first time ever in 2021. Fans will have the chance to vote between two movies on social media and enjoy one on the big screen at the ballpark. Dates for public movie nights are June 5, June 26, July 1, July 23, and September 26.

Season Ticket Holder Movie Nights

Three free movie nights exclusively for Dragons season ticket holders will be held in late June, July, and August. Baseball themed movies will be voted on by season ticket holders via social media to be viewed at Day Air Ballpark. Seating will be available on the field and in the stands.

Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus is coming to Day Air Ballpark on August 28th. This performance was previously scheduled for May 15th, 2020. All tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored on August 28th. The event will include high-flying tricks on a variety of platforms including freestyle motocross, mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and more. Tickets for the show at Day Air Ballpark are now available for purchase through Ticketmaster. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

Community Blood Center and Dragons Blood Drives

The Dragons and Community Blood Center are joining forces to host two community blood drives this summer. The Blood Drives will take place on Don Crawford Plaza near the front entrances to Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, July 22nd and Wednesday, September 8th from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Limited donation spots will be available each date and donors will receive some Dragons gifts for their donation. More information will be announced soon, and donors will be able to sign up by visiting www.daytondragons.com.

Family and Community Events at Day Air Ballpark in 2021

Multi-Date Events:

- High School Baseball at Day Air Ballpark. A 38-game schedule began March 30, giving high school players throughout the Miami Valley the opportunity to play at a professional facility.

- Hometown Heroes: May 26, June 17, July 7, July 29, and August 21

- Dragons Community All-Star Nights: May 27, June 9, July 9, July 27, and September 1

- Public Movie Night: June 5, June 26, July 1, July 23, and September 26

- Anthem Game Changers: June 16, July 14, August 18, and September 15

- Yoga in the Outfield: June 22, July 20, August 24, and September 7

- Community Blood Center and Dragons Blood Drives: July 22 and September 8

Single-Date Events:

- Great American Cleanup: TBA

- Preacher Lawson Comedy Show: June 25

- Orthopedic Associates Dragons 5K: July 24

- Donatos Pizza Family Movie Night: August 15

- Nitro Circus: August 28

Ticket Information

Dragons Season Tickets

The Dragons most popular season ticket package features 17 games over the course of the season. Fans can also purchase a 35 or 9-game plan as well as a five-game plan. With all packages, ticket holders will be assigned a Dragons marketing manager as their contact person with the organization to provide assistance throughout the year. Tickets start at $12.75 per game. Fans can reserve a package and take advantage of a flexible payment plan. Purchasers of the new plan will receive special Dragons limited edition season ticketholder gifts on specific giveaway nights. All season ticket packages qualify the purchaser to receive a Jesse Winker bobblehead which is exclusive to season ticket holders. They will also receive first rights to playoff games and special events at Day Air Ballpark.

Dragons Kids Club is Back

For the eighth year, young Dragons fans can join the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club. For just $19.99, members receive two Dragons game tickets, a Dragons jersey, Dragons backpack, Dragons hat, and a gift card for a free mini-meal at participating Frisch's Big Boy locations.

Single-Game Tickets

Single game tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark. The box office is open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 noon and close following the game. The Box Office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road. Single-game tickets can be purchased in person, at the Dragons box office; The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android); online at daytondragons.com; or by phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287 or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323.

Single-Game Ticket Waitlist

The public can also sign up for the Dragons single-game ticket waitlist is at this link. Should more tickets become available, the Dragons will contact the single-game ticket waitlist with purchasing options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/2021singlegametickets.

Group Tickets and Hospitality Areas

A variety of fun options are also available for group outings, lawn pods, suites, party decks, and our all-inclusive Dragons Lair. Click here for more information.

https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/hospitalityareas

Team and Broadcast Information

Dragons on The Field

Jose Moreno joins Dayton for his first season as the Dragons manager in 2021. Joining Moreno on the Dragons 2021 coaching staff will be pitching coach Brian Garman, hitting coach Daryle Ward, development coach Darren Bragg, trainer Ryan Ross, and strength/conditioning coach Daniel Donahue.

The Dragons opened their season on May 4th in Midland, Michigan against the Great Lakes Loons. The Dragons are now the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play in the High-A Central League. A total of 110 former Dragons players have reached the Major Leagues, including all-stars Joey Votto, Johnny Cueto, Todd Frazier, Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn, and Zack Cozart.

Dragons Telecasts on Dayton's CW

Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV) and the Dragons will broadcast 25 Dragons home games during the 2021 season from Day Air Ballpark. The TV schedule begins on Friday, May 14th. Every Saturday and Sunday Dragons home game in 2021 will be televised along with five Friday night games. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets, reaching approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all telecasts. WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl will provide color commentary on Saturday and Sunday telecasts, while WDTN-TV weekend sports anchor Hutch Konerman will work select telecasts. The broadcasts will feature state-of-the-art high definition production quality with seven camera positions, slow-motion replays, player interview clips and the Dragons award-winning information graphics package.

Dragons On Radio

Fox Sports 980 (WONE) is the flagship station for Dragons radio broadcasts. Games can also be heard at www.daytondragons.com, on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2, and through the Dragons App. Dragons play-by-play announcer Tom Nichols returns for his 33rd season in professional baseball and 13th year with the Dragons. Jack Kizer joins Nichols in the booth for his first season with the Dragons in 2021.

